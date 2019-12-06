JEAN, Nev. (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified two men who were killed in a wrong-way crash near Jean late Thursday night.
The men were identified as John Camilo, 51, from Valley Village, California, and Frank Thomas, 42, from Jean. Both their causes of death were still being investigated as of Friday afternoon.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Southbound Interstate-15 near mile marker 16 around 9:55 p.m. on Dec. 5.
Thomas was driving an Oldsmobile sedan the wrong way when he struck a Chevy Express van.
Camilo, the driver of the Chevy, was hit in the fast lane and forced into the desert, NHP said. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are investigating for possible speed and impairment. NHP said the driver in the Oldsmobile was not wearing a seat belt.
Southbound lanes on I-15 reopened around 3 a.m.
