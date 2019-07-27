LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bureau of Land Management officials said the Bonelli Peak Fire burning near the Lake Mead National Recreational Area grew to 4,465 on Saturday.
The fire was burning 3,640 acres of land on July 26.
The fire is zero percent contained as of July 27, according to BLM. The fire is located 15 miles southeast of Echo Bay. Officials said the cause of the fire was lightning.
"Our primary objective is firefighter and public safety," BLM said in a statement. "We really appreciate the community support of our team and are dedicated to the fire until it is fully contained and completely safe to hand over to local resources."
120 personnel are responding to the fire, alongside three engines, two helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft.
BLM and National Park Service officials said the fire is moving to the northeast, but no smoke is visible. Depending on wind shifts, that may change.
"Operations will be handed over to Nevada Type 3 Team 2 July 27," park officials said. "The team is assigned four handcrews, three engines and three helicopters."
No private lands are involved in the fire, NPS said. The Bonelli Peak Fire is burning BLM and NPS-managed lands. No structures are threatened by the fire, and all roads in the area remain open.
A temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire, but has since been lifted.
