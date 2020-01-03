UPDATE: A Las Vegas judge set bond at $25,000 for the 93-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Thursday's officer-involved shooting.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer-involved shooting Thursday morning is an elderly man, according to police booking records.
Robert Thomas, 93, faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun in a structure and carrying a concealed weapon. Thomas was arrested in connection with an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of West Viking Road near West Flamingo Road and Arville Street.
Police said a front office employee reported a resident was verbally arguing with a maintenance worker at the Vista del Valle Apartments.
When officers arrived, they fired one round at the resident, grazing his clothing, Las Vegas police said. The resident dropped his weapon after being ordered by police.
The maintenance worker was taken to University Medical Center for multiple gunshot wounds, according to LVMPD. The worker's condition was not immediately known.
The resident was also taken to UMC for "cautionary" treatment, Las Vegas police said. No officers were injured.
Court records show Thomas was held without bail.
According to jail records, Thomas' first court appearance was set for Friday afternoon.
(1) comment
Need more facts
