LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bonanza High School's Fire Science Academy has won the Association for Career and Technical Education, ACTE, Business-Partnership award for its partnership with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue earlier this month.
The class has been around for 10 years, and has helped students get hands on training on what it's like to be a firefighter and EMT.
“You go into a career learning about something (about a career). Most classes don’t have that. You actually do stuff like a firefighter, you get certified as well,” said third year fire science student Julie Mendez.
The first year of the class teaches students the basics of being a firefighter. The second year goes more in depth with wild land fire training. The last year of the program helps students find a careers as an EMT or in the fire service.
“I feel like in the long run this will help me. No matter what I do now, I always have this to fall back on so I appreciate taking this class,” said third year student Quinton Knight.
Christopher Batterman, the main teacher, started this program 10 years ago in partnership with LVFR.
It's the first program of it's kind in the state.
“It really shows the passion that the fire departments have adopted this program for. They see that this program is important. It actually makes a difference in the career choices these students pick,” said Batterman.
Although many students have graduated and joined various fire departments and become EMT's, the class teaches more than just about the fire service.
“We learn how to do interviews, that’s one of the biggest things here. We learn how to be a leader," said Mendez.
Having been awarded ACTE's Business-Education Partnership award and working closely with LVFR, has inspired many students to grow in the career.
“That award is more of a thank you more to them(LVFR). It gives us more national exposure to show what Las Vegas Fire and Rescue has done over the last 10 years,” said Batterman.
