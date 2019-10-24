LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who was found dead in the desert north of the Las Vegas Valley after being reported missing for months was identified in the suspect's arrest report.
Esmeralda Gonzalez was the woman killed and encased in a concrete and wooden structure, according to Christoper Prestipino's arrest report. He was charged with murder in the case.
Police said Gonzalez was reported missing by her brother on May 31. On July 18, an anonymous caller told police that Prestipino and Casandra Garrett, 39, killed an unknown woman.
According to the caller, the woman was tied to a bedpost for an extended period of time and was injected by pool cleaner by the suspects, then Prestipino allegedly rented a U-Haul truck to take her body to the desert.
Police confirmed Prestipino rented a truck from June 8 to June 10. Detectives from another bureau alerted those officers of Gonzalez's missing persons case. In the back of the U-Haul, Prestipino had a cement mixer and freezer.
Officers determined the victim lived about one-tenth of a mile from Prestipino and that they "essentially lived on the same street," according to the arrest report. Gonzalez was at his house where "he ended up getting her high on methamphetamine."
According to a woman who was interviewed by police, identified only as Tricia in the arrest report, was asked by Prestipino to come to his residence because he was in need of help. When she arrived, she said he was acting strangely and kept talking about an unknown woman.
Prestipino told Tricia that the woman began acting strangely after getting high and he allegedly tied her to a chair in an effort to calm her down. He attempted to untie her later, but the woman supposedly punched him in the face.
The incident escalated and Prestipino strangled the woman, the arrest report said. Inside Prestipino's garage was a "large wooden and concrete structure on a pallet, which was taped and strapped shut."
They tried moving it into the U-Haul, but were unable to. Tricia allegedly asked Prestipino about the freezer that was left inside the U-Haul, to which Prestipino replied that "it would all be bad" if anyone got inside, the arrest report said. Tricia left the residence after that, but noticed plastic and cement bags inside. She told police she didn't know where the body was.
Police were able to confirm that Prestipino bought supplies from Home Depot in June to build a wooden structure, as well as concrete mix and lime. Gonzalez's remains were found in a concrete-wooden structure in a desert area north of Las Vegas on Oct. 8.
On Oct. 11, Las Vegas police learned Prestipino was traveling to Las Vegas from Belize and arrested him at the gate, according to the arrest report. He was taken into custody without incident.
During the investigation, a second suspect was arrested by Las Vegas police on Oct. 12. Lisa Mort, 31, reportedly knew what was happening and assisted Prestipino, according to police. She was identified as Prestipino's girlfriend by the Associated Press.
On Oct. 17, Garrett was arrested by the Milwaukee Police Department and is awaiting extradition to Clark County.
Prestipino and Garrett are facing open murder, conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the first degree charges, according to jail records. Mort is facing a harbor/aid/conceal felony offender charge.
A Las Vegas judge has set Prestipino's bail at $500,000 on Oct. 22. Mort was freed on electronic monitoring, pending her next court appearance. The couple also have criminal records in the Justice Court system.
In 2006, Prestipino was arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to Justice Court records. His case was moved to District Court where he was eventually found guilty. Prestipino pled guilty and was sentenced to 12 months for each count, District Court records indicated.
In January 2018, Mort pled guilty to one count of drug use and possession, court records showed. She was ordered to 39 hours of community service in lieu of a fine and to pay $115 in AA fees. According to court records, Mort did not meet the court orders and served time in jail in July that year.
Mort entered a plea of no contest against a possession of drugs which may not be introduced into interstate commerce charge in September 2018 and was found guilty of a lesser offense, according to court records.
She had been ordered by the court to stay out of trouble, serve 75 hours of community service in lieu of a fine and receive drug counseling. Court records also showed Mort was ordered to serve a suspended 60 day sentence in jail, and required to pay a total of $750 in AA and county criminal fine fees.
According to court records, she only completed her drug counseling order.
Las Vegas police said it didn't appear that Tricia would face any charges.
As of Thursday morning, the Clark County Coroner's Office was still investigating to positively identify Gonzalez's remains, as well as her cause and manner of death.
