ZION NATIONAL PARK (FOX5) -- Officials with the National Park Service said the body of a missing woman was found near Angels Landing at Zion National Park on Thursday.
NPS said park officials were notified about the missing woman on Nov. 20 around 5:30 p.m. She had reportedly been last seen in the Angels Landing area.
A search and rescue team started their search for the missing woman around daybreak on Thursday. According to park officials, they located the body below Angels Landing. The remains were consistent with the age and gender of the missing hiker.
Park officials said it was suspected she fell.
An investigation by Zion National Park and the Washington County Sheriff's Office is underway.
Further information will be released once the woman's family has been notified and a positive identification has been made, NPS said.
