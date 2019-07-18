BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Officials at Lake Mead Recreational National Area said the body of an adult male was found on Thursday.
At 12:09 p.m., a park employee contacted the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center and told dispatchers he came across an abandoned vehicle and a body inside the car near Echo Bay Wash on July 18, park officials said.
Echo Bay Wash is located near mile marker 33 on Northshore Road.
National Park Service rangers responded and located the body.
Park officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner will confirm the victim's identity.
The incident is under investigation.
