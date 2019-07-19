LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A body that was found burning a mile east of Seven Magic Mountains on July 4 was identified by the Clark County coroner.
Natalie Carbajal, 29, died due to a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner said. Her death was ruled as a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers received reports of a burning body near the art exhibit, located south of Las Vegas, about 11:15 a.m. on July 4. When police and fire personnel arrived, they confirmed the remains were human.
Detectives with Metro Police's homicide unit responded and are investigating, Las Vegas police said.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips can also be sent to Metro Police at 702-828-3521.
