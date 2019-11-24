LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A body was found by firefighters after a reported house fire in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Sunday.
The fire was on the 5900 block of Cancun Avenue, near North Valla De Bravo Street and just north of Jones Boulevard, around 9:13 a.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.
A one-story house had caught on fire. According to LVFR, the fire started in a bedroom. A woman was found dead inside the home.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called after 9:30 a.m. after firefighters discovered the remains.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said homicide was investigating and considered the incident to be suspicious.
This is a developing story. Check back later.
