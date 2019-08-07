LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Body camera video showed a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer shoot and kill a family dog in the east part of the valley.
"I was hysterical, my kids were hysterical," dog owner Prescilla Velasquez said.
Velasquez, her partner Sergio Quintero, and their four kids were not home the morning of July 27 when an officer shot and killed their 3-year-old pit bull Marley.
"I was trying to calm my kids down," she said. "My oldest one was hitting walls, saying [police] did it on purpose."
Police said officers responded to the neighborhood near Nellis and Sahara boulevards after receiving calls of a body in the street. When officers got there, there were no witnesses were around.
According to Las Vegas police Sgt. Miguel Garcia, officers began canvassing the neighborhood and decided to do a welfare check at Velasquez’s home because the body was in close proximity.
“They body was laying in front of the house,” he said. “They did a welfare check to make sure no one in the house was injured or needed medical attention.”
In the video, which runs for nearly an hour, officers hear Marley, and retreat out of the backyard. Officers can heard in the video, discussing how to handle the situation. One officer suggests using a type of pepper spray on Marley, then another mentions using a catch pole to restrain the dog.
The officers re-enter the backyard and shortly afterward and Marley is seen charging at them. After one officer briefly attempts to stop him with the catch pole, another officer opens fire twice.
“He’s just a big baby, just crying to get your attention,” Quintero said. “He’s not aggressive at all.”
Velasquez and Quintero got Marley as a puppy, and said they have never experienced violent behavior from the dog prior to the incident with Metro Police.
“I mean you get a dog to protect you,” Quintero said. “Marley didn’t recognize them.”
The family is suing the officers involved contemplating on suing the department.
The initial call that prompted LVMPD's response was a suicide by vehicle, according to police.
"He's just a big baby, just crying to get your attention,"
The officer knows this how ?????
