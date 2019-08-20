HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management Las Vegas Field Office is seeking public comment on a proposal to lease or convey public land for a church, school and related facilities.
The proposal would allow Calvary Chapel to use the land for a church and K-12 school along portions of Volunteer Boulevard, Welpman Way and Gilespie Street in Henderson, according to a BLM news release.
Calvary Chapel has applied to develop the site as a 16,000-square-foot school building and a 20,000-square-foot church building that will include a worship center, offices, lobby, nursery, kitchen, restrooms and utility and storage rooms, the release said. Buildings will be modular, erected or delivered on foundations prepared on the site.
Improvements to the site would include lighted paved parking, access drives, sidewalks, landscaping, walk-ways, meditation path, landscaping, play/recreation areas and gathering/multi-use areas, according to the release. Off-site improvements may also be required. The meditation paths will be a natural environment enhanced by dispersed seating and desert landscape screening, and may be used for outdoor education such as plant identification or interpretation.
The Notice of Realty Action for a Recreation and Public Purposes (R&PP) Act Classification was published in today’s Federal Register, the release said. The 45-day public comment period will begin today and end Oct. 4. Written comments about the R&PP classification for lease and/or conveyance (serialized N-95930) should be mailed to: BLM Las Vegas Field Office, Assistant Field Manager, Division of Lands, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130 or faxed to 702-515-5010.
Before including your address, phone number, email or other personal information in a comment, citizens should be aware their entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time.
Fore more information about the proposed lease, contact BLM Realty Specialist Shreyl May at 702-515-5196 or smay@blm.gov.
