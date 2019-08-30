LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management's field office in Las Vegas is seeking public input on a proposal to lease 15 aces of public land to the Clark County School District for an elementary school.
According to the BLM, the site of the new elementary is located at Van Allen Street and Eldora Avenue, near South Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue.
The lease area consists of five school buildings, parking for school staff, public parking, bus pick-up and drop-off points for students, elementary school classrooms and a fenced-off play area, the BLM said.
There will also be areas for basketball courts, ball fields, bike racks, shaded rest areas, "botanical learning areas," a turf play area, playgrounds and a tether ball court area.
"The BLM facilitates opportunities for the development of educational facilities that help local communities grow," said Shonna Dooman, Las Vegas Field Manager. "The action will increase educational opportunities for current and future residents."
The 45-day public comment period starts Aug. 30 and ends on Oct. 15, the BLM said.
"Before including your address, phone number, email, address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time," the BLM said in a statement.
Written comments can be sent to Bureau of Land Management, Las Vegas Field Office, Assistant Field Manager, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.