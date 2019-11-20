LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management's Las Vegas Field Office said it was seeking public comment on a proposal to lease 10 acres of land to the school district for an elementary school.
The proposed land where the elementary school would be built is located in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, along Teepee Lane, Pattini Avenue and Park Street, BLM said.
According to the agency, the proposed elementary school lease would consist of a two-story building with approximately 46 classrooms. Kindergarten students and classrooms will be placed in a separate portion of the school, with its own fenced entrance and a separate primary playground.
The first through fifth grade classrooms will include, but are not limited to, science labs, music and art rooms, special education classrooms and a cafeteria, BLM said. The school will also have turf and asphalt play areas, basketball courts, bike racks, shaded rest areas, tetherball courts, a softball field and a botanical learning area.
"The BLM facilitates opportunities for the development of educational facilities that help local communities grow," said Shonna Dooman, Las Vegas Field Manager. "The action will increase educational opportunities for local residents."
BLM said it will be accepting public comments about the proposed lease until Jan. 6, 2020. Written comments can be sent to the BLM's Las Vegas office at 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130 or faxed to 702-515-5010. Comments must be addressed to assistant field manager.
Comments from the public must include the person's name, phone number, email, address or other identifying information with the comment, BLM said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.