LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of acres of public land will be auctioned at the end of August.
The Bureau of Land Management, in accordance with the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act, will hold a sealed-bid and oral auction at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 to sell 61 parcels of public land, according to a BLM news release.
The parcels, found throughout the Las Vegas Valley, total 893.35 acres and vary in size from 1.87 to 270 acres, the release said. Fifty of the parcels are in Clark County jurisdiction, 10 in City of Las Vegas jurisdiction and one in City of North Las Vegas jurisdiction.
Parcels in the southwest:
- 24 parcels near Blue Diamond Road
- seven parcels west of Interstate 15 between West Silverado Ranch Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue
- five parcels east of Interstate 215 near Spring Mountain Road and West Flamingo Road
- one parcel west of I-215 and south of West Sunset Road
Parcels in the northwest:
- · 20 parcels near I-215 and State Route 157
Parcels in the southeast:
- three parcels east of Las Vegas Boulevard South and south of I-215
Parcel in the northeast:
- one parcel north of I-15 and south of I-215
“The BLM strives to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve,” Southern Nevada District Manager Tim Smith said. “The funds generated by this sale will be used throughout Nevada for projects such as the development of parks, trails, and natural areas, capital improvements on Federal lands, acquisition of environmentally sensitive land and landscape restoration projects. Additionally, five percent of the revenue goes to the State of Nevada General Education Fund and 10 percent to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.”
The parcels are offered at not less than fair market value of $186,549,000, the release said. A Notice of Realty Action was published in the June 28 Federal Register.
The sale will be at the North Las Vegas City Council Chambers, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd North. Bidder registration opens at 9 a.m., and the auction begins at 10 a.m.
Successful bidders are required to pay 20 percent of the full purchase price, in the form of a cashier’s check, by 3:30 p.m. the day of sale, the release said. The remainder is due within 180 days.
More information is available at blm.gov/snplma.
