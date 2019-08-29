NEEDLES, Calif. (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management said it was offering a reward that could led to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for killing wild burros at the California-Nevada border.
Since May, BLM agents have found 42 carcasses of wild burros from the Clark Mountain Herd on Interstate-15 between Halloran Springs in California and Primm.
The herd as a population of about 120 burros in San Bernardino County. BLM said the Clark Mountain Herd is managed by its filed office in Needles.
According to Sarah Webster, Lead Public Affairs Specialist for the BLM California State Office, the bodies of the burros were found in various states of decomposition.
She said the animals were found with gunshot wounds, and that the person, or people, responsible appeared to have shot at the wild burros from a distance.
"The person, or persons, are consistently shooting at their necks," Webster added. BLM officials believe the weapon used to kill the animals was a rifle.
The wild burros in the Halloran Springs area were killed near watering holes where they were drinking. According to Webster, the animals are healthy and are federally protected under the Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.
Under the act, wild, free roaming horses and burros are protected from capture, branding, harassment or death, and are considered integral parts of the natural system of public lands managed by the BLM.
"Now, burros, in general, they're very docile and approachable," Webster said. "They're not afraid of public interaction. So, some could say they could be easy targets."
The investigation into the killing of the wild burros has been led by the BLM, in coordination with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol and the California Deptartment of Fish and Wildlife.
"We do have good leads for the investigators to follow, but we do not have a lot of information to release regarding the investigation," Webster said.
Investigators have not been able to determine a motive.
Earlier this week, The Platero Project committed $32,000 towards a reward that could lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for killing the burros, the BLM said.
"The murders of the Mojave Desert Burros must be punished to the fullest extent of the law," said the Platero Project in a statement. "Burros have been forgotten and underrepresented in the equine rights conversations. Burros must be given a prominent voice and enhanced status and protection on the range."
Several other groups also committed money towards a reward that could led to an arrest.
According to the BLM, The Human Society of United States ($2,500), Lifesavers Wild Horse Rescue ($2,500), Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue ($2,500), American Wild Horse Campaign ($2,500), Return to Freedom ($5,000) and The Cloud Foundation ($1,000), alongside BLM's reward of $1,000, have increased the total reward amount to $58,000.
"With the increasing reward now on the table, we're confident that someone will come forward with actionable information soon," said BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs William Perry Pendley. "The cruelty involved in shooting these burros and leaving them to die warrants prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."
Anyone with any information was asked to call the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463, or by visiting the WeTip website. Callers can remain anonymous. Any calls that lead to an arrest and conviction of whoever's responsible will be eligible for a reward.
