LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Black Tap said it would be giving away more than 1,000 free, All-American burgers around the world.
Starting today, Sept. 18, Black Tap announced it would be giving away complimentary burgers to the first 100 guests.
The offer varies per location, according to the company.
Black Tap's Las Vegas location is inside The Venetian on the Strip.
Guests were encouraged to get in line early in order to receive a free burger.
For more information, call 702-414-1000.
