HENDERSON (FOX5) -- An annual canine swim event returns to Henderson next month.
Doggie Paddle & Play Day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 21 at Black Mountain Aquatic Complex, 599 Greenway Rd., according to a news release from the city.
The cost to register is $10 per dog in advance, or $15 at the door. Those wanting to participate may register in advance at cityofhenderson.com (enter activity code 436263) or at any recreation center or indoor pool, the release said. Each registered participant will receive a Frisbee while supplies last.
Dogs are assigned swim times based on weight, the release said. Dogs weighing 40 pounds and under swim from 8 to 9:30 a.m.; dogs weighing 41 to 89 pounds swim from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. or
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and dogs weighing 90 pounds and over swim from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.
The complex has a zero-depth entry so dogs may enter and exit the water at will, according to the release. All dogs attending should be dog- and people-friendly and must be checked in. Proof of vaccination is also required. Dogs must be leashed in the parking lot and outside facility areas. Human friends attend for free but may not enter the water. Humans younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
After the event, the pool will be drained, cleaned and prepared for winter. For more information, call 702-267-2991 or visit cityofhenderson.com.
