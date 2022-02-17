LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This Black History Month, a Las Vegas nonprofit is shedding light on the importance of minority-owned businesses, and the call to help more entrepreneurs overcome barriers to achieve the American Dream and financial independence.
According to the United States Census, 18% of small businesses were owned by minorities.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce describes small businesses as crucial to economic growth and financial stability of communities.
Nevada Grow has helped numerous entrepreneurs with launching small business, everything from education, securing loans and getting a business license.
"Being a business, especially a Black business, people may not have had uncles or aunts or sisters or brothers who are on Wall Street or in Silicon Valley, to guide them through the venture capital process. all they need is a little bit of a help," said Professor Kevin Raiford of the College of Southern Nevada. "There have been a lot of historical issues that have made it hard for Black people to access capital, but we're trying to break down those barriers," he said.
Nulife Kicks launched in Las Vegas, restoring sneakers to their original form.
"The hobby or the side hustle quickly grew into a business," said Akeem Anifowoshe. He studied chemistry and biology at Southern Utah University, helping him engineer his own sneaker care product. "Nevada Grow was our first access to capital here. Just having that experience that really helped our business exponentially," he said.
For more information on Nevada Grow, click here: Nevada Grow
I don't go out of my way to shop anywhere, based solely on the race of the store owner. But I also wouldn't hesitate to patronize a minority-owned business either. They're in it to make a buck just like the next person and deserve a chance.
Racist anti-White group funded by White taxpayers. Pure evil.
