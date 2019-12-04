LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bill that would ban smoking in Las Vegas' public parks was struck in the city council meeting on Wednesday.
The bill, introduced by Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen, would have made smoking in public parks illegal. It was introduced not long after North Las Vegas passed a similar ordinance.
Knudsen said it was struck in the Dec. 4 meeting so it can be expanded to include electronic smoking and vaping and to include all park areas instead of specified ones.
"The reasons behind the proposal of the bill are not diminished by its removal," Knudsen said in an emailed statement.
At the Dec. 2 recommending committee meeting, Knudsen said Dr. Michael Johnson with the Southern Nevada Health District shared information showing no safe level for secondhand smoke.
Knudsen said Johnson also shared a survey with 74% of respondents supporting the ban in public places like parks.
"It became apparent that not enough was widely known around the seriousness of vaping," Knudsen said. He pointed at the 4.7 million children who use at least one tobacco product including electronic cigarettes, per the CDC.
Knudsen said they will be working with the health district and community leaders to bring more awareness on vaping and "then may introduce the ordinance later."
Californian trying to turn Nevada into California.
