LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Big Boys Toys Expo is making its debut this weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Big Boys Toys will showcase dozens of international and local luxury brands and toys.
"Just remember you have a kid in you, and let it loose. You can come here to have fun," Big Boys Toys CEO Biju Jayaraaj said.
The expo is a “Disneyland for adults,” featuring dozens of innovative, unique items ranging from luxury boats and cars to the world’s only turbine-powered Jetpack.
Tickets are available for Friday October 11- October 13, and can be purchased through their website: https://bigboystoysvegas.com/
FOX5 viewers can receive a discount using code word, FOX5.
