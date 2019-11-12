LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two 2020 presidential hopefuls will be visiting Las Vegas this weekend.

On Saturday, Joe Biden will attend a community event in Las Vegas' Historic Westside. He is expected to lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas about "restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country," according to a news release.

The event will be at Matt Kelly Elementary School, 1900 N. J St. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the event starts at 7:30. Members of the public wishing to attend can RSVP here.

On Sunday, Biden will visit Elko, Nevada, in the afternoon, then attend the Nevada Democratic Party First in the West event at 7 p.m. at the Bellagio.

Also on Sunday, Andrew Yang will attend a Bet on Yang rally to discuss his Humanity First platform.

The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Brasilia Ballroom at the Rio.

Yang will also speak at the First in the West event Sunday night at the Bellagio.