LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist died after a crash with a vehicle Sunday morning in Henderson.
Henderson Police said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Aug. 16 at the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. Police said a black Hyundai SUV was traveling northbound on Green Valley approaching Paseo Verde when it hit the bicyclist.
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.
Police said speed was not believed to be a factor, but impairment was unknown as of Monday morning.
The identity of the bicyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once family is notified. The crash marks the fifth traffic-related fatality for 2020 in Henderson's jurisdiction.
