henderson-police-new.jpg

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist died after a crash with a vehicle Sunday morning in Henderson.

Henderson Police said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Aug. 16 at the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. Police said a black Hyundai SUV was traveling northbound on Green Valley approaching Paseo Verde when it hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said speed was not believed to be a factor, but impairment was unknown as of Monday morning.

The identity of the bicyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once family is notified. The crash marks the fifth traffic-related fatality for 2020 in Henderson's jurisdiction.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.