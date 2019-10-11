LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist was killed after a crash in the west valley Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
LVMPD Lt. Jeff Clark said officers were called to the area of Hacienda Avenue and Rapunzel Court, between South Durango and Buffalo drives, just before 5 p.m.
Initial reports suggested the cyclist appeared to be at fault. Clark said the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver involved in the crash passed all field sobriety tests and impairment was not considered a factor.
Hacienda Avenue between Durango and Buffalo was closed in both directions while officers investigate, Clark said.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
