LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- February marks teen violence awareness month and with Valentine's Day around the corner, Metro police is sending out the warning signs for what parents can look out for.
Sgt. Miguel Garcia says some of the following changes are just part of being a teen, but when they happen suddenly, or without explanation, there may be cause for concern:
- Sudden changes in clothing or make‐up
- Bruises, scratches, burns, or other injuries
- Failing grades or dropping out of school activities
- Avoiding friends
- Difficulty making decisions
- Sudden changes in mood or personality, becoming secretive
- Changes in eating or sleeping habits, avoiding eye contact, having “crying jags”
- Constantly thinking about dating partner
- Using drugs or alcohol
- Pregnancy – some teenagers believe that having a baby will help make things better; some girls are forced to have sex
Here are a few tips for parents:
- It is never too early to teach self‐respect. Ensure your child understands that in a healthy relationship, the partners honor each other’s feelings, and respect boundaries. Supportive partners don’t tell your teenager who to see, what to do, or what to wear: no one has the right to hit or control anyone else.
- Give your teenager a chance to talk. Listen quietly to the whole story.
- If you suspect that your teenager is already involved with an abusive partner, tell your teenager that you are there to help, not to judge. If your teenager does not want to talk with you, help your teenager find another trusted person to talk with.
- Focus on your child; do not put down the abusive partner. Point out how unhappy your teenager seems to be while with this person.
- If your teenager tries to break up with an abusive partner, advise that the break up be definite and final. Support your teenager’s decision and be ready to help. Get advice from teen dating violence prevention hotlines or teen counselors how to support your child through a relationship break up.
- Encourage your child to report the abuse to law enforcement officials. This can help prevent future victims.
- Know where to get professional help. Our community has many agencies that can provide your family with the support and resources it needs.
What you can say to your teen:
- “I care about what happens to you. I love you and I want to help.”
- “If you feel afraid, it may be abuse. Sometimes people behave in ways that are scary and make you feel threatened – even without using physical violence. Pay attention to your gut feelings.”
- “The abuse is not your fault. You are not to blame, no matter how guilty the person doing this to you is trying to make you feel. Your partner should not be doing this to you.”
- “It is the abuser who has a problem, not you. It is not your responsibility to help this person change.”
- “It is important to talk about this. If you do not want to talk with me, find someone you trust and talk with that person. You can also talk to someone at a hotline who can help you sort things out.”
RESOURCES For HELP & INFORMATION
The National Domestic Violence Hotline 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) or 1.800.787.3224 (TTY)
Love IS Respect Call: 1.866.331.9474 Text: LOVEIS to 22522
LVMPD Victim Advocates – 702-828-2955 (Monday – Friday 7:00 am – 5:00 pm
Southern Nevada Family Justice Center 702-828-7714 (Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm)
