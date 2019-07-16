LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A barricade situation ended with one arrest early Tuesday morning after Las Vegas police say a “prowler” was found stabbing himself atop a valley home’s roof near the Boulevard Mall.
About 9:07 p.m. on July 15, Las Vegas police received a call about a suspect with a knife on the roof of a home in the 3600 block of Seneca Circle, Lt. David Gordon said.
A married couple spotted the stranger standing on top of their house armed with a knife. The husband attempted to scare away the suspect by retrieving a handgun and firing two warning shots into the air near the roof.
After shots were fired, the suspect fled the homeowner’s rooftop to a neighboring roof, where the man was later seen stabbing and cutting himself with the weapon, according to Gordon.
“Officers attempted to make dialogue with the suspect,” Gordon said. “Because of the height at which he was on the roof, it limited patrol’s options to resolve the situation peacefully.”
SWAT responded with a crisis negotiation team to talk the suspect off the roof.
Six houses were evacuated near the Boulevard Mall and 12 others practiced shelter in place.
The suspect was taken into custody about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.
No additional injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.