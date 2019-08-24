LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police were responding to a barricade situation in the southwest valley on Saturday.
Officers were called to the area of West Desert Inn and Fort Apache roads after receiving reports of a man being shot just after 4 a.m., Las Vegas police said. Two suspects fired a round at the victim but missed.
The suspects were later located inside a house on the 9700 block of Villa Lorena Avenue, near West Tropicana Avenue Grand Canyon Drive. According to police, the suspects barricaded themselves inside the residence.
Police and LVMPD SWAT were called to the scene to try and get the suspects to surrender peacefully.
By 10:30 a.m., the suspects were taken into custody without incident.
No other details were immediately available.
