LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the world's most famous street artists is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.
EMS Entertainment announced Thursday that an "unofficial" Banksy exhibition titled "BANKSY: GENIUS OR VANDAL?," will make its debut soon at Fashion Show Mall. An exact opening date will be announced at a later time, a spokesperson said.
The 12,000 square-foot exhibition will be inside Immersion Vegas, a new entertainment venue inside the mall at 3200 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.
“Banksy is one of the most intriguing, iconic and influential individuals in the modern art world,” said Christoph Rahofer, President and CEO of EMS Entertainment. “His works are controversial, thought-provoking, topical, a challenge to the system and a violation of the law."
According to a news release, the exhibit will showcase more than 70 original Banksy creations, including video installations, 3D objects, photographs and more.
“Banksy is one of the brightest and most important artists and even a phenomenon of our time,” said Alexander Nachkebiya, curator of the Exhibition. “Our exhibition shows the scope of Banksy’s talent - he is always multidimensional and makes visitors think and decide for themselves."
Merchandise and on-demand printing services will also be available at an adjoining retail store, the release said.
Tickets for the exhibition will be $29 for adults and $15 for children 11 and younger, plus fees. The exhibition will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The exhibition is set to run through April 5, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.