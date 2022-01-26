LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bally's Las Vegas is getting a new name this spring.
Caesars Entertainment announced that the property will rebranded to Horseshoe Las Vegas in spring 2022. The rebrand will include a renovated exterior, "reimagined" casino floor and new entertainment and food options.
“Bringing the Horseshoe brand back to life in Las Vegas allows us to celebrate both our history and our future,” Caesars Entertainment regional president Sean McBurney said. “2022 starts a new era for the Caesars Entertainment empire in Las Vegas, one being heralded by the return of Horseshoe.”
Caesars Entertainment also announced that Horseshoe will play host to the World Series of Poker this summer, moving from the Rio. It will be the first time the tournament is hosted on the Las Vegas Strip.
“We couldn’t be more excited to see the World Series of Poker return to Horseshoe,” SVP and Executive Director of WSOP Ty Steward said. “Horseshoe is where it all began for WSOP. It’s always been a brand for gamblers and card players. As we move WSOP to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time, that it will happen at Horseshoe makes it incredibly special.”
Horseshoe Casinos began in Las Vegas in 1951 and was the original host of WSOP in 1970, when the brand was owned by Binion's.
WSOP will be May 31-July 19, just as the property starts to undergo construction. The full transformation and rebrand to Horseshoe Las Vegas should be complete by the end of 2022, Caesars Entertainment said.
