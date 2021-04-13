LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bally's Corporation will acquire the Tropicana Las Vegas in a $308 million deal.
Tropicana Las Vegas is currently owned by Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI). As part of the deal, GLPI will lease back the property for $10.5 million a year, with the rent subject to increase over time.
"Landing a preeminent spot on the Las Vegas Strip is a key step for us," George Papanier, president and CEO of Bally's Corporation, said in a statement. "The Strip is visited by over 40 million players and guests per year, which we believe will significantly enhance Bally's customer base and player database, as well as unlock marketing opportunities to leverage the iconic Bally's brand. This expansion will also support the growth and development of our online and interactive business."
Papanier said the company will also explore "significant redevelopment" of Tropicana.
In Oct. 2020, Caesars Entertainment sold the Bally's brand to Twin River Worldwide Holdings. The deal allowed for Caesars to use the Bally's brand at the Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino through a "perpetual license."
Bally's and GLPI will also enter leaseback agreements for Bally's Black Hawk, CO and Rock Island, IL casino properties. The transaction is expected to close in early 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.