LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the oldest balloon art conventions is back in Las Vegas!
The Bling Bling Jam brings balloon artists from all over the world to the area to show off their artistic skills.
Steve Klein is a producer of the event and said the event is smaller this year because of the pandemic, but they're looking forward to showing the Vegas community what they can do, especially after a year off.
The event is taking place July 20-22, from noon to midnight.
Click here for information on how how to register.
