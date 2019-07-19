LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police shot a man when he appeared to reach for his gun as officers approached him has a history of vehicle theft, according to court records.
The man who was arrested on July 18 was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Wade, according to police booking logs. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with a firearm charges.
Wade's bail has been set at $100,000, according to court records. He also has two prior felony convictions from 2014 and 2015. Wade also pleaded guilty to lesser charges of attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle in October of 2014.
In addition to his past felonies, court records indicate Wade's criminal history, which dates back to at least 2014, includes trespassing, petite larceny, battery and drug possession.
On July 18, Las Vegas police said the call originated about 8:30 p.m. on July 17 on the 7800 block of Sea Horn Court, near South Buffalo Drive and West Flamingo Road.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesperson Capt. Kelly McMahill, residents at the home called police and said someone had broken into their garage and stolen their Dodge pickup truck. Officers were able to track the vehicle to the 3900 block of Raymert Drive, near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads.
At about 11:30 p.m., McMahill said officers arrived to perform a felony car stop, but the person driving the truck put it into reverse and rolled back toward officers. At the same time, the suspect was seen reaching for what they believed to be a firearm, and that's when one of the officers fired two rounds at the suspect.
The suspect was shot in the torso or abdomen area, and was stable after surgery, according to McMahill. Las Vegas police said they found what they believed to be a firearm next to the stolen truck.
Another suspect was arrested hours after the shooting, but the connection to the incident was not immediately known.
Wade is scheduled to appear in court for a status check on July 23 at 8 a.m., according to court documents. If Wade does make bail, he will be placed under high-level electronic monitoring and not posses any firearms.
This was Las Vegas police's 11th officer-involved shooting for 2019. Per department policy, identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
