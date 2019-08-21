LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local coffee shop, Bad Owl, confirmed it would be expanding into downtown Las Vegas either in the fall or winter of 2019.
Bad Owl said it would be replacing a closed Starbucks location at the intersection of Bridger Avenue and Fourth Street.
The original Bad Owl location opened in Henderson in 2016, near South Eastern Avenue and West Horizon Ridge Parkway, with a "Harry Potter"-designed menu and theme.
Bad Owl has since expanded into the southwest valley, opening a second location near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. It has also produced its own coffee that residents can brew at home.
