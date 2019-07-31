LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas church said it would be hosting a back-to-school festival to help students and families prepare for the upcoming school year.
Iglesia Evangelica Nueva Jerusalen, located at 2727 Civic Center Drive, said it would be hosting the back-to-school event on Aug. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.
According to Nancy Ortega, the event coordinator, the church would be providing 1,000 backpacks with school supplies. Ortega also mentioned free immunizations, dental and vision screenings, physical exams and family resources would be available.
More than 25 vendors were expected to provide free resources at the event, Ortega said.
There will also be a petting zoo, live music and other activities for families.
For more information about the event, guests can call 702-503-2964 or 619-602-5302.
