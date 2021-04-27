LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you are a parent who needs help getting diapers for a young one, there's a special giveaway in Henderson to help families out.
The City of Henderson is teaming with the group Baby's Bounty to provide free wipes and diapers, in a giveaway at the Valley View Recreation Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.
Click the link to register for FREE wipes and diapers at the @Babysbountylv Diaper Drive: https://t.co/yxVQ3T9hKN— City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) April 27, 2021
Then swing by the Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St. on Wednesday from 10am-2pm to pick up your diapers & wipes. Thank you, Baby's Bounty! #HendersonCares pic.twitter.com/B48M87eqEU
Anyone interested must pre-register on Baby's Bounty's website to receive diapers. Identification and proof of parental relationship required to pick up items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.