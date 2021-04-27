Baby's Bounty diaper giveaway

Baby's Bounty diaper giveaway (Courtesy: City of Henderson)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you are a parent who needs help getting diapers for a young one, there's a special giveaway in Henderson to help families out.

The City of Henderson is teaming with the group Baby's Bounty to provide free wipes and diapers, in a giveaway at the Valley View Recreation Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

Anyone interested must pre-register on Baby's Bounty's website to receive diapers. Identification and proof of parental relationship required to pick up items.

