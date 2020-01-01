LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas babies welcomed the new year and the new decade seconds apart at local hospitals.
Marquis Johnson Jr. was born at 12 a.m. and 37 seconds Jan. 1 at Sunrise Hospital, parents Latasha Atkinson and Marquis Johnson told FOX5. Johnson Jr. weighed 6 lbs. and measured 19 inches.
Southern Hills Hospital director of marketing Cyndi Lundeberg confirmed another baby was born just seconds later at MountainView Hospital.
Marie Buckley gave birth to her son at 12 a.m. and 58 seconds weighing 5 lbs, 4.3 oz.
Valley Hospital spokesperson Gretchen Papez confirmed a child was born at Summerlin Hospital at 12:24 a.m. to welcome the new year.
