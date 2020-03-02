LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The AVN Show signed a three-year deal with the incoming Virgin Hotels property in Las Vegas, according to a media release.
The five-day convention centered on pornographic videos had been at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which Virgin is set to replace in 2020.
AVN hosts 1,000 adult film starts and 400 exhibitors. It includes the GayVN Awards, expo and AVN Awards shows. The contract also includes the AVN Novelty Expo in 2021, called the "CES of sex toys," according to the release.
The events are planned to start in 2021 with the following schedule:
- Jan. 28, 2021: GayVN Awards
- Jan. 20 - 23, 2021: AEE (expo)
- Jan. 20 - 22, 2021: ANE (novelty expo)
- Jan. 23, 2012: AVN Awards
