LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Last year was a record year for sales of existing homes in Southern Nevada, according to a report from Las Vegas Realtors.
LVR reported that the total number of existing local homes, condos, townhomes and other residential properties sold in Southern Nevada during 2021 was 50,010. This is the first time the association reported more than 50,000 properties sold in a calendar year, breaking a previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales.
The median home price for existing single-family homes remains at an all-time high, according to LVR. The average price for a home sold in December was $425,000. The average price of local condos and townhomes sold also reached an all-time record in December, at $242,000.
Las Vegas Realtors said the local housing supply continues to shrink with homes continuing to sell faster than in previous homes. The association projects sales to remain strong in 2022 including through the winter months.
