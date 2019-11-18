LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 15-year-old was found dead in the west Las Vegas Valley early Saturday morning, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the 6400 block of Casada Way, near West Charleston Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive, around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area, said LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
When officers arrived, they found a "male juvenile" suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. According to Spencer, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clark County Coroner identified the boy as 15-year-old Gino Williams of Las Vegas.
Police said Williams was involved in a drug deal when there "was an exchange of gunfire." After he was shot once, he ran through an apartment complex nearby. He was then shot a second time in an alley where he finally collapsed.
Anyone with any information can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
