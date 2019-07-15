LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide at a Pahrump detention center.
Nye County Sheriff's deputies responded July 12 to the CoreCivic Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump to investigate an inmate death, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
An inmate was found deceased early that morning at the facility, the release said.
Because both the suspect and victim were being held on federal charges, the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service were en route to assist in the investigation.
The suspect remains in custody at CoreCivic.
