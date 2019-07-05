LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced he joined a coalition of 25 other State Attorneys General in opposing an effort by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to roll back of block limit its overdraft rule.
According to a statement from Ford's office, the Overdraft Rule went into effect in 2010, and recognized many consumers received overdraft services by default, but "were never given clear information about their options and the fees their financial institutions charge."
Certain studies released by the CFPB showed that median fees can cost as much as 68 percent of median over-drafted transactions, Ford's office said.
"For example, when the median over-drafted transaction was $50, the median fees charged were $34," the statement read.
"I joined this coalition to stand up for the many Nevadans who use debit cards and rely on the Overdraft Rule to protect them from unfair fees," said Ford. "With debit cards representing 82.6 billion in payments nationwide, we simply can't afford to roll back consumer protections."
CFPB's data showed only about 16 percent of consumers have chosen to affirmatively opt into overdraft services under the Overdraft Rule, Ford's office said.
In their letter, the Attorneys General specifically emphasized that there is no basis to believe that the Overdraft Rule would "place any additional economic burden or cost on small financial institutions, and that compliance has both been straightforward and used a model form designed for simplicity and cost-savings."
Inversely, the CFPB has not published any data or research to demonstrate any economic burden as a result of the Overdraft Rule, according to Ford's office.
