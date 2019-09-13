LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were responding to the scene of a fatal crash Friday night.
About 7:25 p.m., a motorcycle driving recklessly at high speed struck a vehicle in the intersection of Duneville Street and West Flamingo Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
At least two people were killed, Metro said. The department's fatal detail was on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
Flamingo is closed between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road, police said. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours.
