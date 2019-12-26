NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas fire officials said arson was suspected in a large trash fire early Thursday morning.
Crews initially received calls about a small trash fire on East Tonopah Avenue and Roosevelt Street, near North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Owens Avenue, around 5:37 a.m. on Dec. 26.
According to fire officials, when crews arrived, the call was raised to a full alarm as the fire spread to a nearby building.
No injuries were reported in the incident, but the fire did cause approximately $20,000 in damages.
North Las Vegas fire officials said arson was suspected and law enforcement is looking for a suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.