LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police confirmed three people were arrested this week in connection with a November 2018 shooting that injured a girl and teen boy.
Court and jail records showed 21-year-old Michael Moffett, 22-year-old Anthino Villanueva and 33-year-old Patricia Watts were arrested in connection with the shooting.
Moffett was charged with two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
Villanueva and Watts were charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, while Watts was also charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.
According to his arrest report, Villanueva is on probation for carrying a concealed weapon and had a Nevada parole and probation warrant.
About 2 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2018, police responded to a home on the 3600 block of Hamlin Place, near Gowan Road and Valley Drive, where a shooting had occurred, according to a press release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Police said a white four-door sedan, possible a Dodge Dart, pulled up to the home. Two men got out of the car and the driver stayed inside. One of the suspects shot multiple times through the home's door.
The 9-year-old girl was shot multiple times, and the 15-year-old boy was shot once. They were taken that night to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The 9-year-old had been waiting for her father to pick her up.
The suspects got back in the car and fled the scene. The security footage was released by police on social media in an effort to generate leads, Villanueva's arrest report said.
On July 19, North Las Vegas police received an anonymous tip about the shooter's identity, the report said. The informant told officers Moffett had been drinking and bragged about being the shooter in the video.
According to Villanueva's arrest report, North Las Vegas police arrested Moffett on July 25 in Las Vegas and he confessed to "conspiring with several others to go to a house and shoot the first person that answered the door."
The shooting was done in retaliation because Villanueva had been "beaten up" by someone who lived at the house. According to the report, Moffett said Villanueva reached out to him and told Moffett to come to the house because he needed help.
Villanueva's sister, Watts, agreed to drive Moffett's car to the house, the arrest report said. Two men, including Moffett, walked up to the door and shot through it after the 9-year-old girl answered.
Watts and Villanueva were arrested on July 26, with Watts confirming Moffett's story, the arrest report said. She also mentioned her brother was "the shot caller" and didn't go to the house during the shooting. Villanueva told police he had been beaten up, but didn't want any retaliation.
The third man mentioned in Villanueva's arrest report has not been identified by police.
