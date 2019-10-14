LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were arrested in connection to a body that was found in a desert area north of Las Vegas earlier this month, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
On May 31, officers were called to the 3900 block of Red Kansas Court, near West Pebble Road and Durango Drive, just before 7 p.m. in reference to a missing person, Las Vegas police said. The victim's said they had been unable to contact her for several days.
During their investigation, police discovered Christopher Prestipino, 45, was involved in the victim's disappearance. According to LVMPD, homicide detectives were able to determine the victim had been inside Prestipino's home and was held against her will.
The investigation also revealed that Lisa Mort, 31, reportedly knew what was happening and assisted Prestipino, Las Vegas police said. Mort was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 12, according to jail records.
On Oct. 8, the victim's body was found in a concrete and wooden structure in a desert area north of Las Vegas. Police said Prestipino was taken into custody on Oct. 11.
According to jail records, he is facing open murder, conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the first degree charges. Mort is facing a harbor/aid/conceal felony offender charge.
In 2006, Prestipino was arrested for manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to Justice Court records. His case was moved to District Court where he was eventually found guilty.
Prestipino pled guilty and was sentenced to 12 months for each count, District Court records indicated. Mort was also found in Justice Court records.
In January 2018, she pled guilty to one count of drug use and possession, court records showed. She was ordered to 39 hours of community service in lieu of a fine and to pay $115 in AA fees. According to court records, Mort did not meet the court orders and served time in jail in July.
Mort entered a plea of no contest against a possession of drugs which may not be introduced into interstate commerce charge in September 2018 and was found guilty of a lesser offense, according to court records.
She had been ordered by the court to stay out of trouble, serve 75 hours of community service in lieu of a fine and receive drug counseling. Court records also showed Mort was ordered to serve a suspended 60 day sentence in jail, and required to pay a total of $750 in AA and county criminal fine fees.
According to court records, she only completed her drug counseling order.
The victim's identity, as well as her cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once her next of kin has been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
