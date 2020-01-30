LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in the murder of a Las Vegas model failed to appear in court Thursday morning, according to Clark County District Court officials.
Christopher Prestipino was set to for a Jan. 30 hearing with Judicial Officer Michelle Leavitt. The state requested the hearing for a motion to revoke Prestipino's $500,000 bail.
A bench warrant was issued for his Prestipino's arrest after he failed to appear, according to court officials.
In a Nov. 13 hearing, prosecutors expressed concern for the bail amount. Prosecutors said Prestipino called his girlfriend while he was in jail and discussed fleeing the country.
His defense lawyer argued that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police attempted to block Prestipino's high-level monitoring condition to his bond, but the judge reaffirmed the order.
Prestipino is accused of killing 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez and encasing her body in concrete. Gonzalez's cause and manner of death were undetermined by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
According to court records, Prestipino's next court appearance was set for Feb. 5.
Don’t usually end well,saves money! Horrible justice system,way to slow !
