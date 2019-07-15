LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who allegedly helped lure a man into a robbery attempt first came into contact with the victim while apparently setting up a prostitution deal, records show.
Using the app Meetme, the victim told police, he began to message Diamond Williams, 21, who used the nickname Honey, according to an arrest report filed in the case.
The victim, who said he was in town celebrating his birthday, told police he and Williams began texting one another and made a prostitution agreement for $160.
The two met about 4 a.m., the victim said, and first went to a liquor store. After that, Williams said she wanted to buy marijuana in an empty lot just south of Convention Center Drive, according to the report.
While walking down a dark street, three black males approached, one of them pulling out a firearm, the report said. The man with the firearm demanded money.
As the victim prepared to pull out his wallet, two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers approached, and Williams yelled, "Cops," the report said.
The men and Williams ran eastbound toward a parking lot, according to the report. Williams was eventually taken into custody by the officers. At no point did the men attempt to rob or point the firearm at Williams.
In Williams' statement to Metro, she said the unknown men tried to rob the victim. She first denied any involvement with the robbery attempt, but upon further questioning, she admitted to setting it up.
Williams said she knew the victim had $60 and did not want to perform any sexual acts on him, the report said, so she planned the robbery instead.
She told police she knew it was a bad decision by needed the money "to buy 'milk' for her kids," according to the arrest report. When asked who lived with her, she stated the two women standing across the street, one of whom she identified as her sister. She did not mention any children living with her.
Williams refused to name any of the men who attempted to rob the victim and said she couldn't because they are "family," the report said.
Williams was booked July 8 at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
