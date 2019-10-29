LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The arrest report for a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective arrested this month shows how he allegedly abused his power as an officer to protect his lover and provide her with drugs.
Police arrested Lawrence Rinetti Jr., 46, on Oct. 18. He worked for Metro Police since 2006 and was assigned to the major violators and narcotics bureau.
In June, investigators heard a Nevada prison conversation implying potential misconduct by an officer.
Later on, investigators were able to identify those discussed in the call as Rinetti and an unidentified woman. Using jail records and sources, they found out the two had been in contact for about a year and he often used her for information.
Investigators traced Rinetti's phone. They found more than 16,000 contacts between him and the woman -- most initiated by him on both his personal and Metro phones, the police report stated.
A confidential source told detectives police arrested the woman while a passenger in a stolen car, but quickly released her. The source told police they think Rinetti helped get the woman released.
Detectives said body-worn camera footage backed up the claims. The incident started with the woman in handcuffs, saying she worked for several officers. Repeatedly, she asked for "U.S. Marshal named Lorenzo Rinetti." The officer makes a call to Rinetti, and shortly after the woman was released.
Similar situations happened after this, the report details, but include a gap where the body camera is turned off before she is shown released.
During a stolen car investigation, Rinetti told another detective, with whom he was friendly, that she was a registered confidential informant with the FBI. The investigation revealed she was not and had never been signed up.
Two detectives started tailing Rinetti in July and found he visited the woman's home 17 times through August, mostly when he was on duty and occasionally while on an active call.
The investigation is apparently aided by a confidential informant, however that page of the arrest report is completely redacted.
The arrest report also detailed another incident in which Rinetti was assigned to a narcotics bust. Officers found a wooden box filled with methamphetamine and prescription medications.
The case notes say Rinetti was to dispose of the meth and impound the prescriptions, but it was unknown what he did with the drugs.
In another investigation, detectives said they believe Rinetti stole at least 47 grams of meth to give to the woman.
Investigators made contact with the woman at the Hard Rock where she told them she started a sexual relationship with Rinetti in November 2018. She told them he was jealous and was paid by him with stolen drugs.
She also told police he ran a criminal inquiry on her mother. Investigators verified the inquiry was ran from Rinetti's account, the report said.
While at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18, officers arrested Rinetti. He denied the accusations, save for his relationship with the woman.
He faces counts of selling, transporting, giving or attempting to sell a schedule I or II substance, misconduct of a public officer and destroying or concealing evidence.
Rinetti was expected back in court on Nov. 18.
(1) comment
Too bad!! Not sad at all with all the unlawful cops in this town
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.