HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A valley mother just said goodbye to her son last month for deployment and now she has to say goodbye for good. Lisa Casey got the call Wednesday night that her son, 25-year-old Kirk “Takeshi” Fuchigami, was killed in action while in Afghanistan.
"None of us were expecting this,” Casey said through tears. "He told me there was a helicopter crash in Afghanistan with Takeshi. And he didn't make it."
According to U.S. Army officials, Takeshi was inside an Apache helicopter with fellow pilot David Knadle. Their aircraft was providing security for troops on the ground during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Their helicopter crashed during the operation. Both servicemen were killed.
"He loved the country. He loved being in service. He loved what he did and he would have been proud to give his life for the country,” Casey said.
Takeshi grew up in Las Vegas. His mother and sister now live in Henderson. He graduated from Rancho High School in 2012. He was a member of the school’s JROTC and in the magnet aviation program. He was the youngest in the school’s history to get his pilot’s license.
Takeshi wanted all his life to fly helicopters and join the military.
"It's kind of comforting to know that it's what he wanted to do,” Takeshi’s sister Hannah Casey said. “Not many people get to do what they want their whole life, but he did."
When he was 22, Takeshi joined the Army as a helicopter pilot. He did basic training at Fort Rucker in Alabama. That’s where he met the love of his life. The couple was married just eight months ago.
"He was the happiest that I had ever seen him. And to be with somebody he loved as much as he loved her and she loved him,” Lisa Casey said. “It was just one of those epic love stories you never forget and you think it's going to be there forever."
Lisa Casey hopes the world will remember her son for being a good person, good husband and passionate about serving his country.
“It makes me feel proud that died doing what he loved and what he believed in,” Lisa Casey said.
