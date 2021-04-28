LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Big money is rolling at multiple Las Vegas resorts recently.
The Venetian announced that a man won $2.9 million on a Wheel of Fortune game. The big winner was named Roger L. from Arizona. Officials with Venetian said Roger bet $5 before he won millions.
Congratulations to Roger L. who just became $2.9 million richer playing Wheel of Fortune! pic.twitter.com/owMgyN2i0Y— The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) April 28, 2021
This past week has seen lots of millionaire winners in Las Vegas. A $5 bet led to a $10 million win at South Point on Monday. Last weekend, an Alaskan tourist won $2.1 million after putting $40 into a slot machine at the Cosmopolitan .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.