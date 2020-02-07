LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Arbor View High School staff are investigating a second racially-charged incident in less than a week, according to a letter sent to parents.
In the letter dated Feb. 5, Arbor View principal Kevin McPartlin said a message written in a school bathroom had "racial implications." A photo circulating on social media showed what appeared to be a bathroom stall with the message, "I hate all you ****** DIE" in red lettering.
McPartlin acknowledged this was the second investigation into a similar incident in less than a week, though details of the initial incident weren't disclosed.
"I will continue to communicate with you about these situations because it will take the entire Arbor View High School community to condemn these actions collectively," McPartlin said in the letter.
McParlin's letter reads:
To Arbor View Parents and Community,
In an effort to keep you informed of important matters happening at our school, I would like to inform you that school administration became aware of a message today written in one bathroom on our campus with racial implications. School administration is diligently investigating.
This is the second investigation into a similar type of incident in less than a week and I will continue to communicate with you about these situations because it will take the entire Arbor View High School community to condemn these actions collectively. As the school principal, I assure you that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible based on the outcome of the investigation. Additionally, I would like you to know that this will not be tolerated at our school or within the school district.
We are thankful to the students who immediately brought this to our attention. Arbor View is dedicated to inclusion as the foundation of emotional, social, and academic growth and support of all individuals. Our school community is inclusive of all races, ethnicities, cultures, religions/beliefs, sexual orientations, gender identities, socioeconomic statuses, abilities, and living arrangements.
We will not tolerate behaviors that contradict an inclusive community and impact the needs of our students. Please talk to your child about the importance of respective communication, the consequence of racially intolerant behavior and how their actions impact others. If your student is ever in a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate in reporting anything that is racially intolerant. Students and parents can also make reports through Safe Voice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233) or through the website at safevoicenv.org
Thank you.
Kevin McPartlin Principal
Clark County School District didn't respond to a request for additional details on the first racist incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.